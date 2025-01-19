United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1781
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 400,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
776 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1350 $
Price in auction currency 1350 USD
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
