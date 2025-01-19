flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 400,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
776 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1350 $
Price in auction currency 1350 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 15, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - August 2, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction iBelgica - June 30, 2021
Seller iBelgica
Date June 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - November 10, 2020
Seller Spink
Date November 10, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 2, 2020
Seller Spink
Date July 2, 2020
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 3, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
United Kingdom Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
