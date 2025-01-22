flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1781

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1781 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1781 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1781 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse Half Guinea 1781 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1781 Fourth laureate bust
Half Guinea 1781 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 22

Silver coins

Obverse Penny 1781
Reverse Penny 1781
Penny 1781
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 9
