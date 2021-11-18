United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1781 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1781
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1781 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,150. Bidding took place March 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
