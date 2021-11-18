Penny 1781 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1781 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,150. Bidding took place March 18, 2015.

Сondition UNC (7) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (1) Service NGC (6)