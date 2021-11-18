flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1781 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Penny 1781 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Penny 1781 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1781 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,150. Bidding took place March 18, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1781 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1781 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1781 at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1781 at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1781 at auction Auction World - April 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1781 at auction Heritage - January 26, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1781 at auction Numisor - November 15, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1781 at auction Numisor - May 18, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date May 18, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1781 at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

