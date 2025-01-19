United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1781
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 4207 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- DNW (1)
- Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
12
