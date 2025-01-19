flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 4207 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2018
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 25, 2014
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 26, 2014
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 13, 2008
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 13, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date February 13, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1781 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access