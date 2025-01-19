Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1781 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 4207 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.

