Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8.38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1765
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3423 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
