Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8.38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3423 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
United Kingdom Guinea 1765 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
