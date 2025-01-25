flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1765

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1765 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1765 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1765 Third laureate bust
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Half Guinea 1765 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1765 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1765 Second laureate bust
Average price 990 $
Sales
0 6

Silver coins

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1765
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1765
Fourpence (Groat) 1765
Average price 770 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Threepence 1765
Reverse Threepence 1765
Threepence 1765
Average price 930 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Twopence 1765
Reverse Twopence 1765
Twopence 1765
Average price 550 $
Sales
0 7
