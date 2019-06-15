flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1765 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1765 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1765 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1765 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1765 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 9, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1765 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1765 at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1765 at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
908 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1765 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1765 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

