Fourpence (Groat) 1765 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1765
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1765 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
908 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
