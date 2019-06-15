Fourpence (Groat) 1765 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1765 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) F (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1)