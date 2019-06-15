United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1765 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1765
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1765 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 2044 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 640. Bidding took place December 9, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
851 $
Price in auction currency 640 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
