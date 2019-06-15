Twopence 1765 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1765 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 2044 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 640. Bidding took place December 9, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) VF (6) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1)