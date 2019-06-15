flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1765 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Twopence 1765 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Twopence 1765 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1765 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 2044 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 640. Bidding took place December 9, 2020.

United Kingdom Twopence 1765 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 9, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
851 $
Price in auction currency 640 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1765 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1765 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1765 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1765 at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1765 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1765 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

