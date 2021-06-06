flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1765 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Threepence 1765 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Threepence 1765 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1765 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 2043 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place December 9, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Threepence 1765 at auction CNG - December 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 325 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1765 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1765 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 9, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 9, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1994 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1765 at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1765 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1765 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1765 at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1765 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1765 at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1765 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1765 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1765 at auction Spink - November 26, 2009
Seller Spink
Date November 26, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1765 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1765 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2004
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
