Threepence 1765 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1765 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 2043 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place December 9, 2020.

