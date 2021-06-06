United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1765 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1765
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1765 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 2043 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place December 9, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller CNG
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 325 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 9, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1994 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
