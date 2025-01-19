United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1765 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1765
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1765 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1786 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (2)
- Sima Srl (1)
- SINCONA (3)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1670 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1336 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
