United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1765 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1765 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1765 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1765 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1786 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1765 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1765 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1670 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1765 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1336 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1765 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1765 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1765 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1765 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

