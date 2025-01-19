flag
Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place September 26, 2012.

United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
697 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - March 10, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - November 10, 2020
Seller Spink
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 5, 2020
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 2, 2020
Seller Spink
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 2, 2020
Seller Spink
Date July 2, 2020
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
