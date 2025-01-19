Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place September 26, 2012.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (11) XF (23) VF (24) F (4) FR (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (19) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (10)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Creusy Numismatique (1)

DNW (5)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (16)

Künker (2)

Lanz München (1)

London Coins (2)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Morton & Eden (3)

Münzenonline (1)

NOONANS (2)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (10)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

V. GADOURY (1)