United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1784
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place September 26, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (10)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- DNW (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (16)
- Künker (2)
- Lanz München (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- Münzenonline (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (10)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
697 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1784 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search