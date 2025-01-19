Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1776
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1798 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
743 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF40 ICG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
