flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1798 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (5)
  • DNW (8)
  • Goldberg (23)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (62)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • NOONANS (5)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Spink (13)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (22)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (4)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
743 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF40 ICG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1776 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access