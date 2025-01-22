flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1776

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1776 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1776 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1776 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 194
Obverse Half Guinea 1776 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1776 Fourth laureate bust
Half Guinea 1776 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 990 $
Sales
0 31

Silver coins

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1776
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1776
Fourpence (Groat) 1776
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Twopence 1776
Reverse Twopence 1776
Twopence 1776
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Penny 1776
Reverse Penny 1776
Penny 1776
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 11
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access