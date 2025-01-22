flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1776 (United Kingdom, George III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1776 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 62217 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 382. Bidding took place October 9, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (3)
United Kingdom Twopence 1776 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
United Kingdom Twopence 1776 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 382 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1776 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
United Kingdom Twopence 1776 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 112 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1776 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
United Kingdom Twopence 1776 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

