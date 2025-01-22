Twopence 1776 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1776 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 62217 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 382. Bidding took place October 9, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (2) Service NGC (3)