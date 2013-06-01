Penny 1776 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1776 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 36846 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (6) ANACS (2)