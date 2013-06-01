flag
Penny 1776 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Penny 1776 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Penny 1776 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1776 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 36846 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (6)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Penny 1776 at auction Pruvost - May 30, 2021
Seller Pruvost
Date May 30, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1776 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1776 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 353 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1776 at auction Heritage - March 26, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2015
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2015
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1776 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1776 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1776 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1776 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1776 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2014
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2014
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1776 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 1, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 1, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1776 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2013
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Penny 1776 at auction Stack's - April 29, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date April 29, 2010
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 29, 2010
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
