United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Rapp - December 6, 2024
Seller Rapp
Date December 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4305 $
Price in auction currency 3400 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - September 12, 2018
Seller CNG
Date September 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 31, 2018
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 31, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 26, 2017
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 26, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

