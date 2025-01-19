United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1776
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rapp
Date December 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4305 $
Price in auction currency 3400 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
