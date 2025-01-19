Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1776 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (9) XF (4) VF (10) F (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (9) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Cayón (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

DNW (2)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (8)

London Coins (2)

NOONANS (1)

Rapp (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (4)

Stack's (2)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)