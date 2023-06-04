flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1776 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1776 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1776 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1776 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 65040 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place March 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • London Coins (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1776 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1776 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1776 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1175 $
Price in auction currency 1175 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1776 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1776 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1776 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1776 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1776 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1776 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1776 at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1776 at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1776 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1776 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

