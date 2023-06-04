United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1776 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1776
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1776 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 65040 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place March 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- London Coins (1)
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1175 $
Price in auction currency 1175 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
