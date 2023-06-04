Fourpence (Groat) 1776 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1776 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 65040 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place March 29, 2015.

Сondition UNC (6) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) Service PCGS (2) NGC (4)