Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8.38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1769
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,038. Bidding took place May 26, 2003.
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
