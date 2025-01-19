flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8.38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,038. Bidding took place May 26, 2003.

United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
949 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction Roxbury’s - July 23, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 2, 2020
Seller Spink
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1769 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

