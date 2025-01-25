flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1769

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1769 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1769 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1769 Third laureate bust
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse Half Guinea 1769 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1769 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1769 Second laureate bust
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 15
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
