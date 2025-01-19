United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: VL Nummus
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1769
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,750. Bidding took place January 29, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
8750 $
Price in auction currency 8750 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 8, 2006
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
