Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,750. Bidding took place January 29, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (3) VF (2) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) AU55 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (5) PCGS (3)