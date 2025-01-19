flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: VL Nummus

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,750. Bidding took place January 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
8750 $
Price in auction currency 8750 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction VL Nummus - October 25, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 22, 2014
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2013
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 8, 2006
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 8, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date February 8, 2006
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2004
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2004
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2004
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1769 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1769 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access