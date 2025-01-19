Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place March 27, 2018.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5) VF (9) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)