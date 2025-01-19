flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8.38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place March 27, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1832 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2022
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction Via - February 25, 2022
Seller Via
Date February 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1770 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access