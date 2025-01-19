United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8.38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1770
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place March 27, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1832 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1770 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search