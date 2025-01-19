United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1796 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1796
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1796 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 29633 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1224 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1796 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
