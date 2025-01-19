flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1796 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1796 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1796 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1796 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 29633 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (10)
  • London Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (3)
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1224 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1796 "Spade" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1796 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

