Guinea 1796 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1796 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 29633 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

