Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2012.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (13) XF (8) VF (12) F (3) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (5) AU58 (7) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (20) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

CNG (1)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (10)

Höhn (1)

Künker (2)

London Coins (3)

Morton & Eden (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (4)

Spink (6)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (5)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)