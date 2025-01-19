flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8.38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Spink (6)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
959 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - March 3, 2023
Seller CNG
Date March 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction Roma Numismatics - October 8, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1771 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access