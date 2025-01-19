United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8.38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1771
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1771 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
959 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
12
