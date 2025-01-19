flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 650 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place September 26, 2012.

United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 810 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Rapp - December 6, 2024
Seller Rapp
Date December 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction St James’s - June 28, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 22, 2025
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 22, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

