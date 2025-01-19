United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1777
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 650 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place September 26, 2012.
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
