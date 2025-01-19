Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1777 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 650 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place September 26, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (13) AU (35) XF (48) VF (55) F (14) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (5) MS61 (5) AU58 (6) AU55 (18) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (5) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (40) PCGS (16) NCS (1) ANACS (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (4)

Baldwin's of St. James's (7)

Bolaffi (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

CNG (5)

Coin Cabinet (3)

DNW (5)

Downies (1)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (8)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (2)

Heritage (33)

Katz (2)

Künker (9)

London Coins (10)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (4)

Numimarket (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (2)

Rapp (1)

Rauch (3)

Roxbury’s (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (7)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (16)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (14)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Status International (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (1)