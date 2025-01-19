Guinea 1790 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1790
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1790 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 345,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1012 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date November 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
