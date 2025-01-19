flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1790 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1790 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1790 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1790 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 345,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1012 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - November 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date November 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction V. GADOURY - October 26, 2024
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 13, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date July 31, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - February 18, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1790 "Spade" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

