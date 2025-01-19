Guinea 1790 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1790 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 345,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (16) XF (45) VF (49) F (17) VG (2) FR (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (5) MS61 (4) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (7) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF20 (1) VG8 (2) DETAILS (7) GENUINE (0) Service PCGS (11) NGC (27) ANACS (4)

