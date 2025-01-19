United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1763
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30177 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 90,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
16800 $
Price in auction currency 16800 USD
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2266 $
Price in auction currency 1800 GBP
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
******

Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Status International
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******

