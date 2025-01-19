flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30177 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 90,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
16800 $
Price in auction currency 16800 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2266 $
Price in auction currency 1800 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction Status International - May 17, 2019
Seller Status International
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 25, 2017
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
