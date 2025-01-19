Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1763 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30177 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 90,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (4) XF (5) VF (11) F (6) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU58 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (10)

