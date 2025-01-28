flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1763

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1763 Second laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1763 Second laureate bust
Guinea 1763 Second laureate bust
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Half Guinea 1763 First laureated bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1763 First laureated bust
Half Guinea 1763 First laureated bust
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 10

Silver coins

Obverse Shilling 1763
Reverse Shilling 1763
Shilling 1763
Average price 1300 $
Sales
1 263
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1763
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1763
Fourpence (Groat) 1763
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Threepence 1763
Reverse Threepence 1763
Threepence 1763
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse Twopence 1763
Reverse Twopence 1763
Twopence 1763
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Penny 1763
Reverse Penny 1763
Penny 1763
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 2
