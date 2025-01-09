United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1763 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1763
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (262)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1763 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (13)
- CNG (10)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (4)
- DNW (28)
- Goldberg (9)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (40)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (19)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- New York Sale (4)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (9)
- NOONANS (9)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (4)
- Spink (41)
- St James’s (9)
- Stack's (14)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (17)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1777 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 13
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search