United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1763 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Shilling 1763 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Shilling 1763 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (262)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1763 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1777 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1763 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
