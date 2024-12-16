Threepence 1763 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1763 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

