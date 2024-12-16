flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1763 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Threepence 1763 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Threepence 1763 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1763 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - October 21, 2022
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction Naumann - April 3, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date April 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction Roxbury’s - July 22, 2021
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction Nihon - June 13, 2021
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1763 at auction Coinhouse - March 28, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

