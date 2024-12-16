United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1763 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1763
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1763 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
