United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1763
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3733 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4509 $
Price in auction currency 4500 CHF
