Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3733 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4509 $
Price in auction currency 4500 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust" at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust" at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

