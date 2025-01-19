Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1763 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) Service NGC (3)