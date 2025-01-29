United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1763 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1763
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1763 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.
