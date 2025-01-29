flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1763 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Twopence 1763 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Twopence 1763 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1763 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1763 at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3325 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1763 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

