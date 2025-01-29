Twopence 1763 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1763 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)