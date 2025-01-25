flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1763 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Penny 1763 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Penny 1763 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1763 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 71651 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 160. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1763 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1763 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1763 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1763 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1763 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access