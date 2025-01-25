Penny 1763 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1763 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 71651 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 160. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

