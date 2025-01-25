United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1763 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1763
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1763 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 71651 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 160. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search