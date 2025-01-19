flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1789 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1789 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1789 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1789 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30748 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • DNW (8)
  • Downies (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Roxbury’s (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (12)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (6)
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction St James’s - June 28, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Holmasto - May 27, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date May 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 3, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 29, 2023
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1789 "Spade" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1789 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1789 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access