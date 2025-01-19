United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1789 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1789
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1789 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30748 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
