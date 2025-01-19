United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1794 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1794
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1794 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30349 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
846 $
Price in auction currency 1300 AUD
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date July 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1794 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
