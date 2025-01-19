flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1794 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1794 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1794 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1794 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30349 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
846 $
Price in auction currency 1300 AUD
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date November 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date July 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1794 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

