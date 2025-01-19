Guinea 1794 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1794 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30349 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

