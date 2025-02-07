flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1794

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1794 Spade
Reverse Guinea 1794 Spade
Guinea 1794 Spade
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 249
Obverse Half Guinea 1794 Spade
Reverse Half Guinea 1794 Spade
Half Guinea 1794 Spade
Average price 550 $
Sales
0 31
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access