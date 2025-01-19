flag
Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1794 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31407 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 2, 2018
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Künker - May 15, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2015
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2015
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
