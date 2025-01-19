United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1794
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1794 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31407 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1794 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
