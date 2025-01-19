Half Guinea 1794 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1794 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31407 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (8) XF (5) VF (8) F (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (6) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

Coin Cabinet (2)

DNW (2)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (4)

Künker (2)

London Coins (3)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (2)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)