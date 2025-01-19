flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21352 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1083 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 12, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

