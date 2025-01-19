United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1775
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21352 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1083 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
