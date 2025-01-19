Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1775 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21352 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

