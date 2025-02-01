flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1791

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1791 Spade
Reverse Guinea 1791 Spade
Guinea 1791 Spade
Average price 800 $
Sales
1 232
Obverse Half Guinea 1791 Spade
Reverse Half Guinea 1791 Spade
Half Guinea 1791 Spade
Average price 710 $
Sales
0 43
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
