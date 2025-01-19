United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1791 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1791
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1791 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 63443 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place February 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
1301 $
Price in auction currency 200000 JPY
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date November 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
