Half Guinea 1791 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1791 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1791 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1791 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 63443 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place February 17, 2021.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
1301 $
Price in auction currency 200000 JPY
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1791 "Spade" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - November 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date November 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
