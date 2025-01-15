flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V". Silver (United Kingdom, George V)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" Silver - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" Silver - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 714,769

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1935
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1102) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V". Silver. This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 35,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4500 $
Price in auction currency 4500 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2025
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2025
Condition SP65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2025
Condition SP62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Spink - January 12, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Spink - January 12, 2025
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction VL Nummus - January 11, 2025
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 11, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 ANACS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Stack's - December 15, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Stack's - December 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date December 15, 2024
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Alexander - November 28, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Alexander - November 28, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date November 28, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition SP63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

