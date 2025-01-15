United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V". Silver (United Kingdom, George V)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,28 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 714,769
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1935
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V". Silver. This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 35,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2020.
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4500 $
Price in auction currency 4500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2025
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2025
Condition SP65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2025
Condition SP62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date December 15, 2024
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition SP63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
