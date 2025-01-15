United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1820. Edge "LX" (United Kingdom, George III)
Variety: Edge "LX"
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 448,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1820
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (521)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1820 . Edge "LX". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 51301 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 29,900. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
