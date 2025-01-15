Crown 1820. Edge "LX" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1820 . Edge "LX". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 51301 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 29,900. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (127) AU (69) XF (160) VF (102) F (32) VG (3) FR (2) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (7) MS65 (6) MS64 (15) MS63 (24) MS62 (16) MS61 (11) MS60 (4) AU58 (9) AU55 (7) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF20 (1) VG10 (1) VG8 (1) PF60 (1) DETAILS (37) GENUINE (0) PL (7) Service NGC (101) PCGS (56) ANACS (1) NCS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (2)

Ars Time (1)

Artemide Aste (2)

Auction World (15)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (10)

Baldwin's of St. James's (12)

Bertolami (2)

Bolaffi (3)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

cgb.fr (1)

CNG (13)

Coin Cabinet (7)

Coinhouse (3)

CoinsNB (1)

Davissons Ltd. (6)

DNW (20)

Dorotheum (1)

Downies (2)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frankfurter (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (14)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (2)

HARMERS (2)

Heritage (87)

Heritage Eur (4)

HERVERA (5)

Höhn (3)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

iNumis (2)

Katz (9)

Kroha (1)

Künker (19)

Leu (2)

London Coins (49)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (7)

Nomisma (1)

NOONANS (9)

Numisbalt (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rauch (2)

Roma Numismatics (4)

Roxbury’s (2)

Russiancoin (2)

Sedwick (2)

SINCONA (4)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Sovereign Rarities (5)

Spink (44)

St James’s (4)

Stack's (31)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (12)

Stephen Album (5)

Tauler & Fau (8)

Tennants Auctioneers (4)

Teutoburger (5)

TimeLine Auctions (4)

UBS (4)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (9)

WCN (2)

Wójcicki (1)