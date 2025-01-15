flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1820. Edge "LX" (United Kingdom, George III)

Variety: Edge "LX"

Obverse Crown 1820 Edge "LX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Crown 1820 Edge "LX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 448,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (521)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1820 . Edge "LX". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 51301 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 29,900. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 13, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction Stack's - October 20, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1820 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

