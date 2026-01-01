United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952
Coins catalog of James I (1603-1625)
Gold$21,000-02
United Kingdom, James I
Half Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"
Gold$4,700-044
United Kingdom, James I
Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust"
Silver$5,700-012
United Kingdom, James I
Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"
Silver$360-09
United Kingdom, James I
Sixpence 1603 "Second bust"
Silver$260$31,0000110
United Kingdom, James I
Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust"
Gold$810-05
United Kingdom, James I
Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Hole
Copper$190-06
United Kingdom, James I
Farthing no date (1603-1625). Oval shape
Silver$350-2264
United Kingdom, James I
Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust"
Silver$140-1126
United Kingdom, James I
Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust"
Silver$540-086
United Kingdom, James I
Sixpence 1603 "First bust"
Silver$9,200-038
United Kingdom, James I
Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"
Silver$160-021
United Kingdom, James I
Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust"
Silver$190-019
United Kingdom, James I
Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust"
Gold$5,000-07
United Kingdom, James I
Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"
Gold$2,000-076
United Kingdom, James I
Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust"
Silver$220-137
United Kingdom, James I
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust"
Silver$240-02
United Kingdom, James I
Sixpence 1613 "Fourth bust"
Silver$440-06
United Kingdom, James I
Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust"
Silver$410-02
United Kingdom, James I
Sixpence 1610 "Fourth bust"
Silver$140-027
United Kingdom, James I
Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"
Silver$620$20,000058
United Kingdom, James I
Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust"
Gold$48,000-021
United Kingdom, James I
Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust"
Gold$3,200-1159
United Kingdom, James I
Unite no date (1604-1619) "Second bust"
Silver$110-012
United Kingdom, James I
Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust"
Silver$110-187
United Kingdom, James I
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"
Silver$170-050
United Kingdom, James I
Sixpence 1605 "Third bust"
Gold$4,500-1299
United Kingdom, James I
Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust"
Silver$4,900-074
United Kingdom, James I
Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage". QVAE DEVS
Gold$4,500-063
United Kingdom, James I
Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust"
Gold$4,200-0346
United Kingdom, James I
Unite no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust"
Gold$2,700-0127
United Kingdom, James I
Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"
$2,300-064
United Kingdom, James I
Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Plume above the shield
Gold$1,900-021
United Kingdom, James I
Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage". Hole
Gold$13,000-07
United Kingdom, James I
Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"
Silver--00
United Kingdom, James I
Sixpence 1606 "Third bust"
Silver$240-0132
United Kingdom, James I
Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust"
Silver$310-03
United Kingdom, James I
Sixpence 1615 "Fourth bust"
Silver$1,600-018
United Kingdom, James I
Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"
Gold$1,200-198
United Kingdom, James I
1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust"
Copper$130-045
United Kingdom, James I
Farthing no date (1603-1625)
Gold$83,000-018
United Kingdom, James I
Spur Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"
Silver$570-06
United Kingdom, James I
Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust"
Silver$270-029
United Kingdom, James I
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"
Gold$59,000-031
United Kingdom, James I
Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"
Silver$170-022
United Kingdom, James I
Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"
Silver$300-021
United Kingdom, James I
Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust"
Gold$1,600-117
United Kingdom, James I
Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust"
Gold$1,500-0110
United Kingdom, James I
1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust"
Silver$890-0109
United Kingdom, James I
Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"
Silver$420-029
United Kingdom, James I
Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust"
