Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Plume above the shield (United Kingdom, James I)

How much is the coin of James I Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield? According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a coin Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield is 2300 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield? The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.