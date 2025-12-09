flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Plume above the shield (United Kingdom, James I)

Variety: Plume above the shield

Obverse Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" Plume above the shield - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" Plume above the shield - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Weight30 g
  • Diameter44 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:2300 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" Plume above the shield - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (63)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Plume above the shield. This undefined coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place June 27, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction St James’s - January 14, 2026
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 14, 2026
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 31, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2895 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - September 23, 2025
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2024
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 13, 2024
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
SellerKünker
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 25, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 24, 2022
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the coin of James I Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a coin Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield is 2300 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield?

To sell the Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1619All English coinsEnglish coinsEnglish coins CrownNumismatic auctions