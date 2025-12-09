Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Plume above the shield (United Kingdom, James I)
Variety: Plume above the shield
Specification
- Weight30 g
- Diameter44 mm
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- DenominationCrown
- Yearno date (1619-1625)
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Plume above the shield. This undefined coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place June 27, 2007.
How much is the coin of James I Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a coin Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield is 2300 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield?
The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield?
To sell the Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.