Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:350 USD
Auction Prices (255)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1231 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 75,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction NOONANS - January 27, 2026
SellerNOONANS
DateJanuary 27, 2026
ConditionF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Oslo Møntgalleri A/S - November 30, 2025
SellerOslo Møntgalleri A/S
DateNovember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 19, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Stack's - September 2, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Stack's - September 2, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 2, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 8, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 11, 2026
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateFebruary 11, 2026
ConditionVF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 11, 2026
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMarch 11, 2026
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of James I Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" is 350 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust"?

To sell the Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

