Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Without an outline or on one side (United Kingdom, James I)
Variety: Without an outline or on one side
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight0,45 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- DenominationPenny
- Yearno date (1619-1625)
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Without an outline or on one side. This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 75463 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 440. Bidding took place September 18, 2025.
How much is the silver coin of James I Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Without an outline or on one side?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Without an outline or on one side is 190 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Without an outline or on one side?
The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Without an outline or on one side is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Without an outline or on one side?
To sell the Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Without an outline or on one side we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.