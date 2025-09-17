flag
Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Without an outline or on one side (United Kingdom, James I)

Variety: Without an outline or on one side

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,45 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationPenny
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Without an outline or on one side. This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 75463 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 440. Bidding took place September 18, 2025.

United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
SellerSpink
DateOctober 27, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 5, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of James I Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Without an outline or on one side?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Without an outline or on one side is 190 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Without an outline or on one side?

The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Without an outline or on one side is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Without an outline or on one side?

To sell the Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Without an outline or on one side we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

