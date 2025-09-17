flag
Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1605
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:160 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 440. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 14, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2023
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction WCN - November 17, 2022
SellerWCN
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 12, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2020
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - July 28, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 28, 2019
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
SellerWAG
DateDecember 3, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - March 29, 2017
SellerSpink
DateMarch 29, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - March 2, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 2, 2017
ConditionF15 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
SellerDNW
DateDecember 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction Stephen Album - September 12, 2015
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 12, 2015
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2013
SellerLondon Coins
DateAugust 31, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" at auction Pegasi Numismatics - February 22, 2012
SellerPegasi Numismatics
DateFebruary 22, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of James I Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" is 160 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1605 "Fourth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

