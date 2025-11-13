flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter35 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationLaurel
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:4700 USD
Auction sales chart Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 15,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Cambi Aste - November 13, 2025
SellerCambi Aste
DateNovember 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
3477 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction CNG - August 13, 2025
SellerCNG
DateAugust 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction CNG - May 21, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 21, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
SellerBoule
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
SellerCNG
DateOctober 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 24, 2022
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 21, 2022
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 6, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 5, 2021
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction iNumis - December 8, 2020
SelleriNumis
DateDecember 8, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction CNG - September 17, 2020
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 17, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction CNG - May 14, 2020
SellerCNG
DateMay 14, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 25, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of James I Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" is 4700 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1280,28 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust"?

To sell the Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1619All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins LaurelNumismatic auctions