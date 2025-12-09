flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:240 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place January 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction London Coins - December 7, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 7, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction GINZA - June 8, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 1, 2024
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 16, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction CNG - September 11, 2024
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 11, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 26, 2024
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
SellerFellows Auctioneers Ltd
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction CNG - February 7, 2024
SellerCNG
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Spink - December 14, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - November 16, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of James I Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" is 240 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust"?

To sell the Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

