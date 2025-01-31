flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,45 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationPenny
  • Yearno date (1603-1604)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:440 USD
Auction sales chart Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 700. Bidding took place June 12, 2024.

Сondition
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction NOONANS - January 27, 2026
SellerNOONANS
DateJanuary 27, 2026
ConditionVF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction CNG - June 12, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJune 3, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of James I Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust" is 440 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust"?

To sell the Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

