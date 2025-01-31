Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust" (United Kingdom, James I)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight0,45 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- DenominationPenny
- Yearno date (1603-1604)
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 700. Bidding took place June 12, 2024.
How much is the silver coin of James I Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust"?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust" is 440 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust"?
The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust"?
To sell the Penny no date (1603-1604) "First bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.