Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight15 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:890 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (108)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1230 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 14, 2025
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Status International - June 6, 2025
SellerStatus International
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 21, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 12, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction St James’s - February 4, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 4, 2023
ConditionFR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 23, 2022
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateNovember 23, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of James I Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" is 890 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

